Iran’s retaliation would wipe UAE off face of Earth – Scott Ritter, George Galloway, clip 2

Iran’s retaliation would wipe UAE off face of Earth – Scott Ritter



Both Russia and China have been notified by Iran that, if the US attacks it, the United Arab Emirates “will cease to exist as a viable nation-state,” claims Scott Ritter.





💬 “They will have no fresh water, no ability to generate power, and they will have no ability to generate gas or oil,” he predicted during an interview with George Galloway.



🗣 “They’ll be bankrupt, they’ll be thirsty and they’ll be baking in 54-degree temperatures because there’s no air conditioning.”



Ritter also suggested that other US allies in the Gulf, like Bahrain or Kuwait, might share a similar fate.

Media reports from last week indicate that UAE, a close ally of the United States, had actually carried out its own covert attacks against Iran during the latest US aggression against the Islamic republic.



One of these attacks was ostensibly coordinated with Israel who also supplied UAE with Iron Dome batteries to defend itself against Iranian retaliation.

Adding, Trump delays Iranian attack that he says was scheduled for tomorrow, Taco Tuesday:

@realDonaldTrump

I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

May 18, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116597121700043134





