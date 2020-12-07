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The Peoples' Nullification of the Stamp Act
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9 views • December 07, 2020
A combination of protests, declarations, disobedience, local resolutions, support from merchants, and non-enforcement by sheriffs and other local officials created a climate where the Stamp Act was unenforceable. Parliament ended up repealing it even though they didn’t want to. This is what Murray Rothbard called “the peoples’ nullification of the Stamp Act.”
Path to Liberty: December 7, 2020
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Path to Liberty: December 7, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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