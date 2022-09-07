Kari Lake is working with an election integrity group

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kari Lake says she and a big election integrity group are documenting issues from the last election and putting them into a report to be handed over to the AZ Attorney General’s office: “We are making sure that [the report] gets into the proper hands, the proper law enforcement so that they can examine it and verify that evidence and see what they can do with it to make sure that doesn’t happen again in this upcoming election.” 💥