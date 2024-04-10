Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CIA/FBI: We Can Put Anyone in Jail
channel image
Lori Colley
164 Subscribers
137 views
Published 21 hours ago

April 10, 2024 - A story went viral this week that absolutely proves what we’ve all known. The CIA/FBI federal blob can put anyone in jail, if they have a mind to do it. Let's look at how they're cancelling conservatives, plus the vote to re-authorize the FISA spying on Americans.

Newsletter:

LoriColley.Substack.com

PrayingCitizen.wordpress.com



Keywords
fisaspyingbrazilwarrants

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket