Do global leaders WANT WAR? Glenn's WARNING as Biden responds to Putin
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


Sep 21, 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin has escalated his war against Ukraine yet again, but this time, he's threatening the West too. Glenn review's Putin's latest speech and Biden's promised response. But as the West jumps from crisis to crisis, Glenn wonders if a larger conflict is exactly what global leaders want...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XH4cpPx9nU

