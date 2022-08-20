© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(world orders review)================
It's 'DEPOPULATION' by COV-ID '(V)Vaccination' (Even Official Government Data Strongly Suggests)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XqXd3Feo8YdO/ [SHARE]
================
THE EXPOSE - Official Government data strongly suggests it’s all because of the Covid-19 injections.
We are witnessing depopulation by Covid-19 vaccination. https://expose-news.com
https://expose-news.com/2022/08/10/depopulation-by-covid-vaccination-confirmed/
Official statistics show that hundreds of thousands more people are dying every single week all over the world than expected.
The reason?
Official Government data strongly suggests it’s all because of the Covid-19 injections.
We are witnessing depopulation by Covid-19 vaccination.
Video version by SixthSense https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
================
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending22july2022
https://scotland.shinyapps.io/phs-covid-wider-impact/_w_1d24036b/
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=File:Map01_Excess_Mortality_2022_May.png
https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland/deathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31may2022/referencetable06072022accessible.xlsx
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/