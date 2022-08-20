(world orders review)================

It's 'DEPOPULATION' by COV-ID '(V)Vaccination' (Even Official Government Data Strongly Suggests)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XqXd3Feo8YdO/ [SHARE]

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THE EXPOSE - Official Government data strongly suggests it’s all because of the Covid-19 injections.

We are witnessing depopulation by Covid-19 vaccination. https://expose-news.com

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/10/depopulation-by-covid-vaccination-confirmed/





Official statistics show that hundreds of thousands more people are dying every single week all over the world than expected.





The reason?





Official Government data strongly suggests it’s all because of the Covid-19 injections.

We are witnessing depopulation by Covid-19 vaccination.





Video version by SixthSense https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/

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https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending22july2022

https://scotland.shinyapps.io/phs-covid-wider-impact/_w_1d24036b/

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=File:Map01_Excess_Mortality_2022_May.png

https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland/deathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31may2022/referencetable06072022accessible.xlsx

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