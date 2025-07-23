Radiation Rights Sold to the Highest Bidder

The FCC made $233 BILLION selling off invisible radiation—EMFs—to the same industries it's supposed to regulate.



Yes, the watchdog is the auctioneer. And your health? Just collateral.

While most stay silent, RFK Jr. and Dr. Devra Davis are sounding the alarm.

And this July, we’re taking the fight to the next level.

🧬 Join us at the Healthy America Conference—where whistleblowers, scientists, and truth-tellers are coming together to expose the silent war on our biology.

🗓️ July 23–25 | Washington D.C.

🎤 Meet the speakers, ask your questions, and discover real healing solutions.

👉 https://healthyamerica2025.org

⚠️ This isn’t about left or right. It’s about life or death.

If you want to make America great again, you need to make America healthy again.



