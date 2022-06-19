Microsoft Scales Back its Operations in Russia

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https://gnews.org/post/p7na1fab
The war between Russia and Ukraine has been raging, and the economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are ongoing. The international famous brands have joined the ranks of the sanctions against Russia, related business in Russia is either terminated or shrinking, making the war-affected, precarious Russian economy add insult to injury. Recently, Microsoft has joined the tide of downsizing its business in Russia