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How To Use Vinegar For Your Garden Plants
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14 views • September 21, 2019
How To Use Vinegar For Your Garden Plants.
Vinegar is a wonder product that has numerous uses in the kitchen. But it can also do miracles in the garden.
Both White and apple cider vinegar provides a non toxic and natural way to protect and enhance your veggies and plants.
Here are the Top uses of vinegar in the garden:
1. Kill Weeds:
Using vinegar is a very effective and non toxic way to eliminate weeds in your garden, Simply spray the place with pure white vinegar.
2. Repel Bugs and Insects:
White vinegar is the best organic insecticide,
Simply spray some white vinegar on your garden plants in order to repel Bugs and insects.
3. Keep Your Garden Flowers Longer:
If you want to enjoy the cut flowers for long. you can make your own feed for your flowers. Simply add 2 tbsp of vinegar and 2 tbsp of sugar in a vase of water to your flowers.
4. Repel Ants:
It's an effective method to eradicate ants from your garden using apple cider vinegar.
5. Use as a fertilizer:
You can use vinegar to make fertilizer for your garden plants by mixing it with water.
6. Keep pets out of your garden:
Use vinegar to keep pets out of your garden.
7. Fight fungus:
If your garden plants are dealing with a fungus. White vinegar will help you get rid of these.
8. Clean Your Hands:
Avoid skin problems after working long time in the garden by washing your hands in white distilled vinegar.
Vinegar is a wonder product that has numerous uses in the kitchen. But it can also do miracles in the garden.
Both White and apple cider vinegar provides a non toxic and natural way to protect and enhance your veggies and plants.
Here are the Top uses of vinegar in the garden:
1. Kill Weeds:
Using vinegar is a very effective and non toxic way to eliminate weeds in your garden, Simply spray the place with pure white vinegar.
2. Repel Bugs and Insects:
White vinegar is the best organic insecticide,
Simply spray some white vinegar on your garden plants in order to repel Bugs and insects.
3. Keep Your Garden Flowers Longer:
If you want to enjoy the cut flowers for long. you can make your own feed for your flowers. Simply add 2 tbsp of vinegar and 2 tbsp of sugar in a vase of water to your flowers.
4. Repel Ants:
It's an effective method to eradicate ants from your garden using apple cider vinegar.
5. Use as a fertilizer:
You can use vinegar to make fertilizer for your garden plants by mixing it with water.
6. Keep pets out of your garden:
Use vinegar to keep pets out of your garden.
7. Fight fungus:
If your garden plants are dealing with a fungus. White vinegar will help you get rid of these.
8. Clean Your Hands:
Avoid skin problems after working long time in the garden by washing your hands in white distilled vinegar.
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