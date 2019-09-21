How To Use Vinegar For Your Garden Plants.

Vinegar is a wonder product that has numerous uses in the kitchen. But it can also do miracles in the garden.



Both White and apple cider vinegar provides a non toxic and natural way to protect and enhance your veggies and plants.



Here are the Top uses of vinegar in the garden:



1. Kill Weeds:

Using vinegar is a very effective and non toxic way to eliminate weeds in your garden, Simply spray the place with pure white vinegar.



2. Repel Bugs and Insects:

White vinegar is the best organic insecticide,

Simply spray some white vinegar on your garden plants in order to repel Bugs and insects.



3. Keep Your Garden Flowers Longer:

If you want to enjoy the cut flowers for long. you can make your own feed for your flowers. Simply add 2 tbsp of vinegar and 2 tbsp of sugar in a vase of water to your flowers.



4. Repel Ants:

It's an effective method to eradicate ants from your garden using apple cider vinegar.



5. Use as a fertilizer:

You can use vinegar to make fertilizer for your garden plants by mixing it with water.



6. Keep pets out of your garden:

Use vinegar to keep pets out of your garden.



7. Fight fungus:

If your garden plants are dealing with a fungus. White vinegar will help you get rid of these.



8. Clean Your Hands:

Avoid skin problems after working long time in the garden by washing your hands in white distilled vinegar.