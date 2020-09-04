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EP 2099-6PM CONSPIRACY THEORY NO MORE! OHIO DEPT OF HEALTH SETS UP FEMA CAMPS FOR COVID QUARANTINES
The Pete Santilli Show
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48 views • September 04, 2020
undefinedTHE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2099
THURSDAY - SEPTEMBER 03, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=2285491161 

 The Ohio Department of Health (OHD) has partnered with FEMA to create “sheltering facilities” for people suspected to exposed to coronavirus who are unable to quarantine at home.   A director’s order published on the official OHD website outlines how the State of Ohio and FEMA, under “emergency protective measures,” will set up “non-congregate sheltering for those who are unable to safely self-quarantine in their place of residence and to isolate those diagnosed with or showing signs of COVID-19.”The facilities are designed to hold people who have been “exposed” to coronavirus but don’t need hospitalization and those deemed “asymptomatic high-risk individuals needing social distancing as a precautionary measure.”

Meanwhile canadian Health Officials: Reuters reports that Dr. Tam added that “going solo” remains the lowest risk sexual option.  Dr. Tam acknowledged that there is low risk of catching the virus from semen or vaginal fluid, but kissing is a problem. “Like other activities during COVID-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimize the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” Dr. Tam said.   EP 2099-6PM CONSPIRACY THEORY NO MORE! OHIO DEPT OF HEALTH SETS UP FEMA CAMPS FOR COVID QUARANTINES – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/32TU02q 

SPECIAL GUEST: They call themselves Trumps Little Cheerleaders,  The group began in March 2018 following the Oscars when LeRose says she was annoyed “after being lectured by celebrities.”  Just some moms from Texas that have a bit too much fun on the internet supporting Trump!  We sing political songs, support a bunch of different conservative causes, and are currently making an album.
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