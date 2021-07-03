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Bill Barr Completely Exposed
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113 views • July 03, 2021
Natalie Harp rips into Bill Barr and Ben breaks it down. Why did Bill Barr change his positions? Who influenced him? How much money does Bill Barr have? Who gave it to him? Ben covers all that and more.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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