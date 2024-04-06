Create New Account
Biden Regime accused of working with communist guerrilla groups in Guatemala
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News | Listen to this! Biden and the State Department accused of more international crimes, working with communist guerrilla groups in Guatemala to not slow down the invasion of America, but increase it!


I met Tilly Bickford of Guatemala Inmortal and José Carlos Pomés of Liga ProPatria at Mar-a-lago on Thursday. They came all the way from Guatemala to give President Trump and America this message! Please share it!


Stay tuned for more on our next trip down there.


Law & Border, Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice


 - Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com



https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1776668238656475340

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

