Apocalypse Watch E 120: Car Troubles, 10 mm Malfunctions, Color Blindness

Johnny Watcher, TwoShoes and A.I. uncover the mysteries of the missing 10 mm sockets and wrenches, roadside horror stories and color blindness. A.I. issues a safety warning for bioengineered mayonnaise and claims the moon landing was fake.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.