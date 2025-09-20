Ben Gobpiro to Charlie Kirk about ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk asks Ben Shapiro the sneaky GOBLIN about ethnic cleansing of Gaza.
Gobpiro tries to spin it by using the euphemism of "population movement" n' claims its ok, cuz that kinda thing happened "all through history"
Well, so did genocide. :P
So what about the roflolcaust?
Why are you still kvetching about that then?
;)