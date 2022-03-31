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Wanda Sykes Upset At Biden Antigay Remarks
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61 views • March 31, 2022
Comedian Wanda Sykes disuses feeling hurt by Joe Biden’s antigay comments ▼ Click "Show More" For Additional Information Below
💬 I look forward to your reaction in the comments section.
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Thank you for watching.
#WandaSykes #JoeBiden #gay
💬 I look forward to your reaction in the comments section.
🔗 Share this vid link on your social media.
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
Thank you for watching.
#WandaSykes #JoeBiden #gay
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