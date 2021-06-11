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FLORIDA UROLOGIST FINDS SIGNS OF INFERTILITY & PROSTATE CANCER IN MEN JABBED WITH COVID VACCINES
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132 views • June 11, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
The shit shot just keeps killing in so many ways. TSA levels later normalized. And...??? The doctor still says get the vaccine. What if you balls swell up to say baseball size or just fall off? Still OK? What if it is just sitting in there waiting to be "instructed" or "programmed" to do something. Thats what these shots are for.
The shit shot just keeps killing in so many ways. TSA levels later normalized. And...??? The doctor still says get the vaccine. What if you balls swell up to say baseball size or just fall off? Still OK? What if it is just sitting in there waiting to be "instructed" or "programmed" to do something. Thats what these shots are for.
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