WARRIORS STAND FIRM!!!



Child trafficking needs to come to a stop now in Yeshuas name!!! .. I believe a move from God can put an end to this and that He needs his hands and feet ready please text Butterfly at 509-263-4612 your name what state you're in what you can do to help if you have a safe house if you have ability to donate if you can be boots on the ground if you can knock on doors anything that you can do ...



Ask our precious Lord and savior what He has you doing let him give you a vision but let your biggest vision be keeping complete trust in Him!!

His ways are higher than our ways and His thoughts are higher than our thoughts and He's working something out !!!

.. our best historical figures asked God what needed to be done to win every battle and God would show them the way



that's what we need this is bigger than us this is going to take an act of God!!



No more child trafficking in the name of Jesus Amen!!

-Butterfly 🦋

Telegram https://t.me/mexicanborderupdate 🦋

Veterans On Patrol

#STOPCHILDTRAFFICKING



If would like to see more of my content, please consider leaving a small donation.

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q





