Killary Steps Out in New York City and Nobody Notices Her

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Clinton was spotted stepping out with Huma Abedin in Manhattan on Friday after trashing Trump in her speech.
Nobody even noticed her (save for a journalist taking photos of her).
There was no crowd of supporters waiting to greet Hillary Clinton.