NDEPTH ANALYSIS OF VAX BAD BATCHES PROVES INCREDIBLY REVEALING AND INCRIMINATING

An analysis of VAERS data shows that there is a completely unprecedented variation in the toxicity of different doses of the covid vaccines. This is across all four manufacturer companies.



Normally there is very little variation in injuries across different lot numbers of vaccines. Modern manufacturing techniques plus safety laws makes it virtually impossible to allow deviations in the drug doses of vaccines.



With the covid vaccines 100% of deaths is coming from just 4% to 5% of the batches.



Not only that, there is significant variations in deaths and injures in the batches sent to certain States in the USA. That is, different States have huge variations in deaths and injuries, for the same number of vaccine lots distributed.

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