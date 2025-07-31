Folke Bernadotte: Swedish Schindler saved hundreds of Jews…then murdered by Zionist thugs in Jerusalem

Folke Bernadotte: Swedish Schindler who saved hundreds of Jews…only to be murdered by Zionist thugs

The diplomat and nobleman, best known for securing the release of 450 Danish Jews and 30,550 others from the Theresienstadt concentration camp in Czechoslovakia in the closing weeks of WWII, believed he could help Palestinians and Jews resolve their differences as a UN mediator in Palestine.

💀 It proved a fatal mistake...

In September 1948, Bernadotte’s motorcade was ambushed in Jerusalem, and he and a French colonel accompanying him were assassinated by the Stern Gang (aka the Lehi Zionist paramilitary organization), who feared his proposals for peace would be accepted.

Yitzhak Shamir (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/54157), a former leader of the Stern Gang, later became prime minister of Israel.