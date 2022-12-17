Create New Account
Step 14 Digital ID Awareness Walkout translation text in Finnish
Finnish Life and Phenomenons
Now it is the time to resist digital ID plans, which try to make paper cashless society and put everyone under surveillance and control. Nyt on aika vastustaa digitaalista ID :ta, joka yrittaa saada meidat paperirahattomaan yhteiskuntaan ja laittaa jokainen valvontaan ja kontrolliin. Mirrored from link  https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVV78BrM5Mry/ .For nonprofit use only

controlnwosurveillancecashless societydigital id

