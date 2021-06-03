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NOW THE SHEEP WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED BECOME THE ONES WHO ARE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST!
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412 views • June 03, 2021
Video taken from [Q+] Gold News. - Vaccinated in fact produce all the "new variants" and just get sick, for what reasons however while not vaccinated stay strong and healthy. Therefore first places like here in Palm Beach ban vaccinated people.
Telegram: https://t.me/Q_Gold
Telegram: https://t.me/Q_Gold
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