REJECT THEM BOTH

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Green emphasises what should be obvious; that strongly supporting either side, Trump or Biden is supporting the destruction of America.
That, it appears, is what is coming ... a division sponsored by the usual suspects, among others. Our political situation today is reminiscent of the 1st Century when Talmudic Jews (Pharisees/today's Zionists) defeated Liberal Jews (Sadducees/ today's US Bolsheviks) not that, in the short term, it did them much good.
Further Info:
Trump Admin Prods Indonesia to Recognize Israel With Promise of $2 Billion in Aid:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=223777
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_olgTvsV0hs
Kevin Boyle