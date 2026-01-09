TWO PEOPLE IN PORTLAND SHOT BY BORDER PATROL 🚗 AFTER ATTEMPTED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

BREAKING: Two people in Portland, Oregon, have been shot by Border Patrol after they allegedly almost ran agent(s) over with their vehicle.





FBI Statement: “FBI Portland is investigating an agent involved shooting that happened at approximately 2:15pm near the 10000 block of Main St. in Portland involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents in which 2 individuals were wounded. This remains and active and ongoing investigation led by the FBI. Please follow this thread for updates regarding this matter.”





BONUS: Taintless Timmie finally finds a decent take:





Tim Pool presents slowed-down footage “proving” the 37-year-old woman shot by ICE intended to “kill that ICE agent.”





“Watch the officer who has his gun drawn… You see his foot sliding? Yeah. He’s not taking a step. He’s being hit by the vehicle.”





“Were it not for the ice, which you can see on the ground, the vehicle would have just lurched forward and run this guy over.”





