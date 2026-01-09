TWO PEOPLE IN PORTLAND SHOT BY BORDER PATROL 🚗 AFTER ATTEMPTED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Two people in Portland, Oregon, have been shot by Border Patrol after they allegedly almost ran agent(s) over with their vehicle.
FBI Statement: “FBI Portland is investigating an agent involved shooting that happened at approximately 2:15pm near the 10000 block of Main St. in Portland involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents in which 2 individuals were wounded. This remains and active and ongoing investigation led by the FBI. Please follow this thread for updates regarding this matter.”
Credit: @EricLDaugh
Source: https://x.com/RedWave_Press/status/2009415285426778577
BONUS: Taintless Timmie finally finds a decent take:
Tim Pool presents slowed-down footage “proving” the 37-year-old woman shot by ICE intended to “kill that ICE agent.”
“Watch the officer who has his gun drawn… You see his foot sliding? Yeah. He’s not taking a step. He’s being hit by the vehicle.”
“Were it not for the ice, which you can see on the ground, the vehicle would have just lurched forward and run this guy over.”
@Timcast