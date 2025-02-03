Sermon on the Mount - Part 1 - "The Beatitudes"- Expository Reading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 5:1-12 NLT
One day as he saw the crowds gathering, Jesus went up on the mountainside and sat down. His disciples gathered around him, [2] and he began to teach them. [3] "God blesses those who are poor and realize their need for him, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs. [4] God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted. [5] God blesses those who are humble, for they will inherit the whole earth. [6] God blesses those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied. [7] God blesses those who are merciful, for they will be shown mercy. [8] God blesses those whose hearts are pure, for they will see God. [9] God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called the children of God. [10] God blesses those who are persecuted for doing right, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs. [11] "God blesses you when people mock you and persecute you and lie about you and say all sorts of evil things against you because you are my followers. [12] Be happy about it! Be very glad! For a great reward awaits you in heaven. And remember, the ancient prophets were persecuted in the same way.