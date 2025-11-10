Zaporizhzhia front, Orekhiv direction.

Strike drone operators of the 74th Motorized Rifle Regiment continue to eliminate enemy artillery in the area of the village of Chervona Krynytsia (northeast of the city of Orekhiv).

The results of several days include the destruction of:

▪️ two towed artillery guns;

▪️ two mortars;

▪️ one SPG-9;

▪️ ammunition delivery means (quad bikes) and crew positions.

The destruction of field artillery in this area will potentially create a threat of flanking the city of Orekhiv and will open all approaches to it without the enemy being able to hold back the offensive.

The situation in Malaya Tokmachka remains unchanged for now. All attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to counterattack are repelled by fighters of the 42nd Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Army.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 10, 2025

▪️ At night in Tuapse Krasnodar region, a threat of the use of MBEK by the enemy was announced, footage of explosions near one of the piers is spreading online. From 20:00 to 23:00, 10 fixed-wing UAVs were shot down over Crimea, the enemy is trying to strike power supply facilities with prolonged air raids. The drone attack was repelled in the Sholokhovsky district of the Rostov region.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces used "Kinzhal" missiles on Starokostiantyniv. Reports of "Geranium" strikes on targets in the Odessa region. Power outages are planned throughout Ukraine today.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces continues heavy fighting along the entire front line. In the Varachino area, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a small group counterattack, which was unsuccessful and they retreated to their original positions with losses. The enemy continues attempts to infiltrate sabotage and reconnaissance groups behind our lines; one such group was destroyed the day before yesterday, with a Ukrainian Special Operations Forces sergeant eliminated. On the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors, Russian artillery struck Ukrainian forces near Ryzhevka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, the enemy again struck power supply facilities over the weekend; the lack of street lighting has led regional authorities to recommend wearing reflective clothing at night.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces continues to press into the Ukrainian defense in Volchansk and surrounding areas. Near the settlement of Korotych in Kharkov region, a Ukrainian drone operator base and a "Darts" UAV warehouse were destroyed. Fighting is ongoing in the forest west of Synelnykove and in the Melove-Khatne sector.

▪️ Heavy fighting continues in Kupyansk. Russian forces are trying to eliminate the enemy's crossing over the Oskol near Kupiansk-Uzlovyi. Fragmentary information from Kupyansk reports progress of our forces in the eastern part of the city. Ukrainian forces counterattack on the northwest outskirts of Kupyansk.

▪️ On the Seversk direction, Russian forces are fighting near Dronivka and against enemy strongpoints east of Seversk. Movement is only possible in small groups due to the sky being saturated with drones.

▪️ In Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiisk), fighting continues in the northwest, north, and northeast parts of the city. Russian forces are amassing in the city, while the AFU commander calls the situation "controlled," although the enemy's position in the city is deteriorating despite constant attempts at relieving attacks from the north. Attacks by Russian forces continue on the outskirts of Mirnograd (Dimitrov). Heavy fighting is ongoing.

▪️ On the East-Zaporozhye direction, the Eastern Group of Forces is advancing westward; the Kiev regime once again announces evacuation of frontline villages in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Our troops liberated Rybne in Zaporozhye region. Russian forces are advancing toward the southwestern outskirts of Orestopil, in the direction of Sladke, east and southeast of Novyi.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the situation in the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka remains unchanged; the enemy unsuccessfully attempts counterattacks. Positional fighting continues in Prymorske and Stepnohirsk.

▪️ On the Kherson direction – mutual strikes across the Dnieper River.

