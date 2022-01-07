© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEK293 Stem Cell From Fetus In The Vaccine... To Extract A Stem Cell From A Fetus It Has To Be Alive To Be Viable, And Without Anesthesia
Follow
1
Share
Report
270 views • January 07, 2022
HEK293 is the stem cell that's in the vaccine. The number 293 means that it took 293 attempts to pull that stem cell from an aborted fetus. There is NO real way to extract a stem cell from a fetus that's deceased. There has to be viable blood moving through the fetus. The ONLY way for this to happen is for the baby to be born alive. So NOT only does the fetus have to be alive to be viable, but you can't give it anesthesia. So basically, while alive, they have to take the brain out, the heart out, and then remove the kidney to extract the stem cell. They're essentially murdering infants without anesthesia.
I haven't done the research on this myself. I know the vaccines contain fetal cells, but not sure the process of obtaining them. This lady claims to know...
#HEK293 #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
I haven't done the research on this myself. I know the vaccines contain fetal cells, but not sure the process of obtaining them. This lady claims to know...
#HEK293 #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.