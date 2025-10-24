BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kao the Kangaroo (2001, Game Boy Advance)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
1 view • 2 days ago

Kao the Kangaroo is a platformer developed and published by French company Titus. It was only released in Europe and North America.

Kao the Kangaroo is captured by a hunter and now needs to find a way back Down Under.

Unlike the PC and Dreamcast game of the same name, this GBA version is a 2D platformer. It also has different levels and mechanics. Kao can jump and use different methods of attacking. He can punch with his fists and do a roundhouse swipe with his tail. Also, can slam down on the ground when in the air. Kao has a health bar and can collect hearts to refill it. Coins can be collected to get extra lives, and sometime you also find extra lives in the levels. Gloves can be collected and then thrown at enemies, while skulls drain your health, and ice can be used to freeze enemies. Finally, you can collect flags and place them deliberately as a checkpoint.

Keywords
platformergame boy advancetitus software
