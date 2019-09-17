Why You Should Add Epsom Salt To Your Garden Plants.



There are several uses and benefits of of Epsom salt. Not only in kitchen, But you can use Epsom salt for lawn.

Epsom salt enhances a plant’s green color and helps improve flower blooming.



Here Are 7-Amazing Reasons to use Epsom-salt in your garden.



1. Make Fruits Sweeter:

Use Epsom Salt to your trees and fruits To make them sweeter, Apply Epsom salt every month Mixing with water. This will help boost the chlorophyll level inside the plant cells.



By increasing the levels of energy means more primary sugars, allowing your plants produce sweeter fruits.



2. Turn yellow foliage green:

Mix 1 tbsp of salt into 3 liters of water and spray directly on plant

leaves. It will balance the magnesium level and make the leaves green.



3. Beautiful roses:

Sprinkle one tbsp of Epsom salt per feet of plant height around the base of plant to enrich the color of roses.



4. Help Fruit Trees Flourish:

Another benefits of Epsom salt for trees is it helps fruit trees flourish.



5. Remove Tree Stump:

Use Epsom salt to remove tree stump. Simply make a whole in tree stumps and put some Epsom salt in it.



6. Boost pH Level:

Another use of Epsom salt is it helps boost pH level of the plants. Simply spray Epsom salt mixed water on the soil and plants.



7. Make tomatoes tasty:

You can also use Epsom salt to make tomatoes tasty.