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Fmr. Pfizer Chief's Stark Warning
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90845 views • August 26, 2021
In this highlight video, Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon shares his knowledge and gives a troubling warning for all of Humanity.
He also expresses frustration with being unable to get his message out to the people.
He also expresses frustration with being unable to get his message out to the people.
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