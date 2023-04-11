Create New Account
Why Megyn Kelly is ‘OUTRAGED’ about the ATTACK on Riley Gaines
65 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Apr 10, 2023


Megyn Kelly is outraged. In fact, she tells Glenn she hasn’t been this outraged about a group of stories ‘in a while.’ She and Glenn discuss the recent attack on swimmer Riley Gaines while speaking at San Francisco State University, the ‘abhorrent’ response from the school when it was over, and why trans activists like Dylan Mulvaney are harming women. Plus, Kelly says if we can’t discuss THIS topic regarding the transgender movement without attacks or violence, then women’s rights in America ‘are OVER.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvl3M1NR9ho

californiaattackamericaharming womentransgendersan franciscoglenn becktransactivistsmegyn kellywomens rightsswimmeroutrageddylan mulvaneyriley gaines

