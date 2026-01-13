BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dan Golka: AI, Robots, Automation, and the Collapse of the Old Economy
DecentralizeTV
DecentralizeTVCheckmark Icon
362 followers
Follow
43 views • 1 day ago
  • To learn more, visit: NewVideos.com
  • -Introduction and Welcome (0:00)
  • -Guest Introduction and Background (3:40)
  • -Rebranding and New Ventures (6:51)
  • -AI and Automation Discussion (9:45)
  • -Economic Challenges and Job Market (14:39)
  • -Impact of AI on Society and Communication (20:30)
  • -Robotics and Automation at CES (34:49)
  • -Social and Emotional Implications of AI (43:04)
  • -Creativity and Human Potential (47:06)
  • -Personal Stories and Practical Advice (52:55)
  • -Living Below Your Income and Financial Freedom (53:11)
  • -Stories of Financial Mismanagement and Resilience (1:11:58)
  • -The Power of Knowledge and Learning New Skills (1:14:24)
  • -The Role of Integrity and Smart Strategies in Finance (1:19:10)
  • -The Year of the Mirror and Personal Responsibility (1:24:36)
  • -The Importance of Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:31:25)
  • -Personal Stories and Relationships (1:42:43)
  • -The Role of Technology and AI in Personal Growth (1:53:46)
  • -The Future of Decentralized Living and Financial Strategies (1:56:56)
