The Inportance of Gut Health

We all have an intimate relationship with our guts. The bacteria that call our GI tract home play a central role in maintaining healthy immune function, nutrient absorption, and more. In fact, research has shown that having a healthy gut can even help you lose weight and keep it off. That being said, our microbial ecosystem isn’t always so happy. Stress, antibiotics, poor diet, excess alcohol… the list goes on of what can disturb the balance in our gut. As a result, imbalanced gut flora has been linked to a number of health problems including digestive issues (like SIBO), autoimmune conditions (like celiac disease), and even acne and eczema flare-ups. To get your gut in tip-top shape again, here is everything you need to know about this often overlooked system…

