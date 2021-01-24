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Get Ready, Democrats and Guillotines Are Back ** Nothing to Lose Your Head Over
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988 views • January 24, 2021
** Constitutional Patriots Being Threatened - Here We Go Again
** FEMA “Smart” Guillotines Placed in FEMA Internment Camps
- AMG News – American Media Group News, Medeea Greere – 5/Jan/2021
- Ariticle: https://amg-news.com/fema-smart-guillotines-placed-in-fema-internment-camps/
-- A United States Air force C-17 cargo plane arrived at Andrews Air Force Base loaded with crates of “smart” guillotines, says a White House insider speaking under condition of anonymity.
The technologically advanced guillotines, he said, are being manufactured in Beijing before being flown exclusively to US airbases. Then, the military distributes the guillotines to FEMA camps nationwide.
He said the smart guillotine project was commissioned in 2011, at the request of former president Barrack Hussein Obama, who had hoped during his term to declare martial law and use the deadly apparatus against patriots and freedom fighters that challenged his one-world government agenda. The guillotine, he added, is the ideal method of execution for instilling fear among the masses.
Cont'd --
** Military Guillotines on U.S. Soil!
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTzMI4BYSMc
- AMG News – American Media Group News, Medeea Greere – 5/Jan/2021
- Read The Full Article HERE: https://amg-news.com/warning-graphic-...
- Also: FEMA “Smart” Guillotines Placed in FEMA Internment Camps: https://amg-news.com/fema-smart-guill...
- Excellent intel here as we find more and more about Military Guillotines in North America, yes they exist and we have intel from haulage operators about their delivery. Very frightening but I would imagine quite a quick death and you can always be happy that your harvested organs might one day make it into. . . PLEASE WAKE THE FUCK UP! Editor’s Note: There is no doubt in my mind that guillotines are being stored on selected military bases in America. Pam Schuffert had firsthand conversations with people who have seen them. I’m equally convinced that crematoriums have been installed on many of the larger FEMA concentration camps, both here on the mainland and in Hawaii. Pam Schuffert accurately foretold of coming events when she titled her web site “American Holocaust” from its inception in the 1990s.
** Military Guillotines on US Soil
- Ariticle: https://amg-news.com/warning-graphic-content-military-guillotines-on-u-s-soil-video/
Our shamefully dumbed-down American public refuses to take these warnings seriously because they cannot imagine that the betrayal is as huge as it actually is and they are so utterly dependent on what they witness locally, meaning that since they don’t see the the 12 foot high barb wire fence around FEMA concentration camps in their neighborhoods, they must not exist and this woman is merely making up wild stories!
They are here to fulfill the purpose of THE NOAHIDE LAWS legislation signed by George Bush Sr., as part of the procedure of implementing the coming WORLD GOVERNMENT OF ANTICHRIST (NWO), and that is TO BEHEAD ALL OFFENDERS OF THE NOAHIDE LAWS provisions for EXECUTION of people (Gentiles) guilty of “IDOLATRY” and “BLASPHEMY AGAINST GOD.”
Being interpreted, “BEHEAD CHRISTIANS who believe that Jesus Christ is GOD IN THE FLESH and DIVINE.”
Cont'd --
** FEMA “Smart” Guillotines Placed in FEMA Internment Camps
- AMG News – American Media Group News, Medeea Greere – 5/Jan/2021
- Ariticle: https://amg-news.com/fema-smart-guillotines-placed-in-fema-internment-camps/
-- A United States Air force C-17 cargo plane arrived at Andrews Air Force Base loaded with crates of “smart” guillotines, says a White House insider speaking under condition of anonymity.
The technologically advanced guillotines, he said, are being manufactured in Beijing before being flown exclusively to US airbases. Then, the military distributes the guillotines to FEMA camps nationwide.
He said the smart guillotine project was commissioned in 2011, at the request of former president Barrack Hussein Obama, who had hoped during his term to declare martial law and use the deadly apparatus against patriots and freedom fighters that challenged his one-world government agenda. The guillotine, he added, is the ideal method of execution for instilling fear among the masses.
Cont'd --
** Military Guillotines on U.S. Soil!
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTzMI4BYSMc
- AMG News – American Media Group News, Medeea Greere – 5/Jan/2021
- Read The Full Article HERE: https://amg-news.com/warning-graphic-...
- Also: FEMA “Smart” Guillotines Placed in FEMA Internment Camps: https://amg-news.com/fema-smart-guill...
- Excellent intel here as we find more and more about Military Guillotines in North America, yes they exist and we have intel from haulage operators about their delivery. Very frightening but I would imagine quite a quick death and you can always be happy that your harvested organs might one day make it into. . . PLEASE WAKE THE FUCK UP! Editor’s Note: There is no doubt in my mind that guillotines are being stored on selected military bases in America. Pam Schuffert had firsthand conversations with people who have seen them. I’m equally convinced that crematoriums have been installed on many of the larger FEMA concentration camps, both here on the mainland and in Hawaii. Pam Schuffert accurately foretold of coming events when she titled her web site “American Holocaust” from its inception in the 1990s.
** Military Guillotines on US Soil
- Ariticle: https://amg-news.com/warning-graphic-content-military-guillotines-on-u-s-soil-video/
Our shamefully dumbed-down American public refuses to take these warnings seriously because they cannot imagine that the betrayal is as huge as it actually is and they are so utterly dependent on what they witness locally, meaning that since they don’t see the the 12 foot high barb wire fence around FEMA concentration camps in their neighborhoods, they must not exist and this woman is merely making up wild stories!
They are here to fulfill the purpose of THE NOAHIDE LAWS legislation signed by George Bush Sr., as part of the procedure of implementing the coming WORLD GOVERNMENT OF ANTICHRIST (NWO), and that is TO BEHEAD ALL OFFENDERS OF THE NOAHIDE LAWS provisions for EXECUTION of people (Gentiles) guilty of “IDOLATRY” and “BLASPHEMY AGAINST GOD.”
Being interpreted, “BEHEAD CHRISTIANS who believe that Jesus Christ is GOD IN THE FLESH and DIVINE.”
Cont'd --
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