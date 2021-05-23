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Better learn something about DEW over Your Heads
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267 views • May 23, 2021
The cover pic is two natives that were microwaved cooked to death, and they tried to hold vegetation over themselves to shield the Radiation that cooked them stiff and dry as they laid in the surf to cool their burning bodies- This folks; is what a psychopath Drone Operator does for fun- My Videos are the real-deal
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