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Pride and Oppression
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18 views • June 16, 2020
The LGBTQ community take pride in their oppression more than their freedom. (Note: I wrote this last year for Pride month. Felt it was still relevant.)
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LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@Jw5000:c?r=FkxP5A3WDy6xSc7yWPnumqnvkCc8TG94
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
Gab: https://gab.com/JW5000
Minds: https://www.minds.com/JW5000/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6CGszwlWX2O3chNOFaADg
Bitchute: http://Bitchute.com/channel/JW5000
LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@Jw5000:c?r=FkxP5A3WDy6xSc7yWPnumqnvkCc8TG94
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
Gab: https://gab.com/JW5000
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