Interview with FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin - Part 1 (Ep. 1857) - The Dan Bongino Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this episode, I talk with the FBI Whistleblower, Special Agent Kyle Seraphin, in a bombshell interview about the inner workings and corruption of the FBI. Come back tomorrow for Part 2 of this critical interview.
For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1857-interview-with-fbi-whistleblower-kyle-seraphin-part-1
Check out our Clips channel for video highlights https://rumble.com/BonginoClips