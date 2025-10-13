Trump admits Steve Witkoff was unqualified for the job - yeah we knew that, stupid to choose him.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump basically admits his envoy Steve Witkoff was unqualified for the job.
“Steve had no idea about Russia, had no idea about Putin too much, didn’t know too much about politics, wasn’t that interested. He was really good at real estate…”
Exactly — that’s why we always called him “real estate developer Steve Witkoff” in our posts. Trump himself confirms he appointed someone with no clue what he was doing.