Elon Musk: The scale of illegal immigration across the US southern border is staggering
End Wokeness: While they have us distracted, a massive caravan is marching to storm our border. This is not a crisis. It’s an invasion.
@EndWokeness
@elonmusk
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1719632633150177704?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.