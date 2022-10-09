Lethal Anti-White, Bribed Sociopath mestizo supremacist Attorney Sacramento, Hellfornia. L'chaim!

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https://www.bitchute(dot)com/video/gxDwju9nIKuu/
A certain former Caltrans District 3 Employee's life is very much IN DANGER with VERY REAL CREDIBLE THREATS of violence, ZOG police "GAY-OPS", and nefarious stalking OF THE VICTIM FORMER EMPLOYEE through application of the jew CLETS California-wide internal police computer system (massive ZOG California internal Facebook) to prey-upon and hunt-down, on his life for the next 5 years, all due to this Anti-White lunatic sociopath mestizo supremacist repulsive creature mentioned herein:
California-licensed attorney and In-House Deputy Attorney with California Department of Transportation DANIEL DENNIS O'SHEA date-of-birth 09/21/1978, AGE 44 [California Bar #238534]
When you KNOWINGLY, FRAUDULENTLY, and MALICIOUSLY prey-upon and DISARM no-crimimal-record-ever innocent lone White people with no immediately-perceived advocacy or support groups, and of whom are also Honorably-Discharged Prior Active-Duty U.S. Military Veterans, then it most CERTAINLY is a problem, and YOU NEED to be appropriately DISBARRED and PUT IN PRISON!!
YOU DANIEL DENNIS O'SHEA are actively trying to promote the former employee's premature un-natural death for the next 5 years and WISH HIM DEAD, you worthless foaming-at-the mouth RABID criminal trash Anti-White mestizo thug!!