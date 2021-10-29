What You Are About To Find Out Can Happen In The Coming Years... Climate Lockdowns Planned... Connecting The Dots



The report "Avoiding a Climate Lockdown" was wrote by Mariana Mazzucato, a professor of economics at University College in London on September 30th, 2020.

Mariana Mazzucato is the head of the Council on the Economics of Health for All, a division of the World Health Organization (WHO).



"Avoiding a Climate Lockdown" was first published in October of 2020 by Project Syndicate. This non-profit media organization is funded through grants from the Open Society Foundation (George Soros), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others. After that, it was picked up and republished by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), which describes itself as "a global CEO-led organization of over 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. The WBCSD's membership is essentially every major company in the world, including Chevron, BP, Bayer, Walmart, Google, and Microsoft. Over 200 members, totaling over 8 trillion dollars in annual revenue.



In short: an economist who works for the WHO has written a report concerning "climate-lockdowns",which has been published by both Gates and Soros backed NGO's, and a group representing almost every bank, oil company, and tech giant on the planet. Whatever it says, it clearly has the approval of the people who run the world.



So, what exactly is a "climate-lockdown"? And what would it entail?



The author is pretty straightforward: Under a "climate-lockdown", governments would limit private vehicle use, ban the consumption of red meat, and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil fuel companies would have to stop drilling.



There you have it... A "climate-lockdown" means no more red meat, the government setting limits on how and when people use their private vehicles and further.



"Extreme energy-saving measures". It would likely include previously suggested bans on air travel, too.



So, the "climate-lockdown" is a mix of dystopian social control and impractical nonsense, likely designed to sell an agenda.



But don't worry, we don't have to do this. There is a way to avoid these extreme measures; the author says so: To avoid such a scenario, we must overhaul our economic structures and do capitalism differently. Addressing this triple crisis requires reorienting corporate governence, finance, policy, and energy systems toward a green economic transformation. Far more is needed to achieve a green and sustainable recovery. We want to transform the future of work, transit, and energy use.



Overhaul?

Reorienting?

Transformation?



It seems like we're looking at a new built society. If you will, a "reset", and given the desired scope, you could even call it a "GREAT RESET". Except, of course, the Great Reset is just a wild "conspiracy theory".



The elite doesn't want a Great Reset. Even if they keep saying they do (satire), they just want a massive wholesale "transformation" of our social, financial, governmental, and energy sectors. They want you to own nothing and be happy. Or else.



It must be nice to just be able to rob the worlds wealth blind, and turn around and say we need to start over, and then get to be the dictator... wtf?



#ConnectingTheDots #ClimateLockdowns #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity



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