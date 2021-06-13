TRANSHUMANISM STEP 2B: COVID19 Supreme Court Lawsuit

The Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC) has filed a Statement of Claim in Ontario Superior Court on July against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto and various public health officials for their “damaging” measures against the “unproven” Covid pandemic. The legal action also includes the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for their “dishonest” narrative “resulting to massive public panic and systemic violations of human rights and freedom”.- Why did the CDC in private, without open discussion among qualified professionals that are free from conflicts of interest, change the rules in March 2020 about counting deaths as Covid despite the existence of effective rules for data collection and reporting, successfully used by all hospitals, medical examiners, coroners, and physicians for more than 17 years?- Why is the PCR test being used to diagnose infectivity of live virus when its inventor Kary Mullis stated clearly in 2013 that his technology was never designed for diagnosing disease and should not be used for that purpose?- Why was Neil Ferguson’s Imperial College model predicting tens of millions of people dying used to institute unprecedented societal lockdowns worldwide when Ferguson’s past predictions were wrong by orders of magnitude?- What justifies the continued unprecedented lockdown of society when the Case Fatality Rate and the Reproduction Rate of Covid-19 is roughly as dangerous as the seasonal flu?