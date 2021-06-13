BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRANSHUMANISM STEP 2B: COVID19 Supreme Court Lawsuit
Naturalist Party
Naturalist Party
3 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • June 13, 2021
The Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC) has filed a Statement of Claim in Ontario Superior Court on July against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto and various public health officials for their “damaging” measures against the “unproven” Covid pandemic. The legal action also includes the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for their “dishonest” narrative “resulting to massive public panic and systemic violations of human rights and freedom”.

https://www.weblyf.com/2020/11/covid-19-rocco-galatis-legal-action-against-the-canadian-government-and-cbc/

- Why did the CDC in private, without open discussion among qualified professionals that are free from conflicts of interest, change the rules in March 2020 about counting deaths as Covid despite the existence of effective rules for data collection and reporting, successfully used by all hospitals, medical examiners, coroners, and physicians for more than 17 years?

- Why is the PCR test being used to diagnose infectivity of live virus when its inventor Kary Mullis stated clearly in 2013 that his technology was never designed for diagnosing disease and should not be used for that purpose?

- Why was Neil Ferguson’s Imperial College model predicting tens of millions of people dying used to institute unprecedented societal lockdowns worldwide when Ferguson’s past predictions were wrong by orders of magnitude?

- What justifies the continued unprecedented lockdown of society when the Case Fatality Rate and the Reproduction Rate of Covid-19 is roughly as dangerous as the seasonal flu?

https://href.li/?https://ratical.org/PandemicParallaxView/Lawsuits-C19-False-Claims.html
Keywords
cryptocurrencyvaccinationnew world ordertranshumanismbioterrorismcovid19plandemicnew world bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Unconfirmed Reports: Syria May Send Troops to Yemen To Help Saudi Arabia Fight Ansar Allah

Unconfirmed Reports: Syria May Send Troops to Yemen To Help Saudi Arabia Fight Ansar Allah

Morgan S. Verity
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy