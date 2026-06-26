IS YOUR SUNSCREEN CAUSING CANCER?

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The FDA began reevaluating sunscreen chemical safety in 2019, yet millions are still told to apply these products every day. Jefferey looks at what happens when sunscreen chemicals enter the bloodstream, and why new research on sun exposure, vitamin D, and cancer is challenging old assumptions.