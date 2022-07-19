FULL EPISODE 276: Turning the Tide from TheHighwire.com

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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-276-turning-the-tide/
Del Steps Out On A High Wire…Literally!; Turning The Tide in Vegas; Natural Immunity Wins Again; All-Star Docs Hit the Freedom Fest Stage with Del
Guests: Valerie Durham, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Pierre Kory
AIRDATE: July 14, 2022