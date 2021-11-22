COVIDLAND: The Lockdown is a documentary that's designed to help break people out of their trance, so they can see the big picture, and help take our world back. It's an excellent, well-researched film that reminds you of all of the lies that you told, and then later conditioned to forget by the mainstream propaganda media. It focuses on the beginning of the PSYOP, explaining how we were intentionally lied to by that media about the severity of the Plandemic; how untrustworthy the PCR tests are; and how the number of COVID deaths have been intentionally exaggerated using a fraudulent death reporting scheme. It also focuses on the terrible impact these unconstitutional lockdowns have had on our society and our nation's economy, showing you how this COVID-19 PSYOP and the political takeover operation it has provided cover for is the single greatest crime ever committed against humanity in human history.