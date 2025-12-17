© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orange kitty understood the assignment.
Huge moral support for Russian soldiers in the frontline by their four-pawed comrade.
Also, no video but lots of images:
😍 Our heroes are not only heroes at the front, but also in the rear .
❤️ Military personnel of the Russian Guard department in the Lugansk People's Republic with the call signs "Kray", "Ecologist" and "Canon" delivered sacks of food for furry babies (cats & dogs) at one of Lugansk shelters.
Adding:
An epidemic of typhoid fever struck the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region
▪️Most of the sick are soldiers of the 123rd separate territorial defense brigade and the 34th regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine.
▪️62 cases of the disease were recorded, of which three were fatal. 12 people are in serious condition, another 31 are in moderate condition.