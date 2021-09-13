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[Jun 20, 2021] LEVELED - 200 Proofs Earth is not a spinning ball - Extended - Updated - 2021 [John Thor]
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27 views • September 13, 2021
This is my re-edit and interpretation of my 2019 edit of one of the most important video books of all time by Eric Dubay. I've added over 60 minutes of new footage including some amazing video clips from Hibbeler Productions "LEVEL". Extra narration and music. New information. Now Updated with 4K super HD visuals when possible to help get this most important message out in a clear, concise and visually pleasing 2021 presentation. I really hope I've done the original some justice again. Please let me know what you think below. If you liked this video Please share with others to help assist those seeking truth in these times of universal deceit. Thank you.
This is an unofficial re- edit of Eric's book! Eric Dubay May or may not agree with the added information presented, my interpretation or the visuals and music presented in this video. No affiliation to Eric Dubay is intended or implied.
@Eric Dubay @Eddie Bravo @ODD TV @Hibbeler Productions @neo HUMAN eve @zeTETic Truth Tube @tellmewhatyoulove @Dan Dimension @Billy Zig @Astro Not II @We Are Change Orlando
Main videos used.
2019 edit 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball (HD Remastered)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEaHjPF47_E&;t=748s
LEVEL (2021) PG VERSION (SD) Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hnrlyOvUcQ
Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/videos
LEVEL -
https://www.brighteon.com/6d47d9fa-b542-4d12-9b93-8dec26b703ca
To learn much more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others.
SPECIAL THANKS
Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/videos
zeTETic Truth Tube
https://www.youtube.com/c/zeTETicTruthTube/videos
tellmewhatyoulove
https://www.youtube.com/user/tellmewhatyoulove
neo HUMAN eve
https://www.youtube.com/user/neohumaneve
MUSIC:
ODD Reality
https://brighteon.com/channels/oddtv
The XX Intro long version
Now We Are Free - Hans Zimmer
HEART OF COURAGE-28585 - THOMAS BERGERSEN
Burial - Untrue intro
christmas eve
The Way - Zack Hemsey
The Kick - XV
Sia - Diamonds (Acoustic)
The Time Is Now - Warren Barfield
The Island Awaits You (Chill out Mix)
Bluesolar
Honor Him
Yvonne S. Moriarty [Orchestrator]
Sky Trees - Solar Fields
Crazy - Patsy Cline (NASA cover)
Hans Zimmer - Time (Pen Perry Remix)
A Way of life 432 Hz - Hans Zimmer
Hans Zimmer - Interstellar Theme
I am HEAVILY CENSORED! Go to my other video platforms
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FeJrJ4iaKMHG/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0
YouTube (New):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6uX1lhCEuqDg5jwm2v_IA
HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/john.thor.jt
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/JohnThor
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
This is an unofficial re- edit of Eric's book! Eric Dubay May or may not agree with the added information presented, my interpretation or the visuals and music presented in this video. No affiliation to Eric Dubay is intended or implied.
@Eric Dubay @Eddie Bravo @ODD TV @Hibbeler Productions @neo HUMAN eve @zeTETic Truth Tube @tellmewhatyoulove @Dan Dimension @Billy Zig @Astro Not II @We Are Change Orlando
Main videos used.
2019 edit 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball (HD Remastered)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEaHjPF47_E&;t=748s
LEVEL (2021) PG VERSION (SD) Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hnrlyOvUcQ
Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/videos
LEVEL -
https://www.brighteon.com/6d47d9fa-b542-4d12-9b93-8dec26b703ca
To learn much more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others.
SPECIAL THANKS
Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/videos
zeTETic Truth Tube
https://www.youtube.com/c/zeTETicTruthTube/videos
tellmewhatyoulove
https://www.youtube.com/user/tellmewhatyoulove
neo HUMAN eve
https://www.youtube.com/user/neohumaneve
MUSIC:
ODD Reality
https://brighteon.com/channels/oddtv
The XX Intro long version
Now We Are Free - Hans Zimmer
HEART OF COURAGE-28585 - THOMAS BERGERSEN
Burial - Untrue intro
christmas eve
The Way - Zack Hemsey
The Kick - XV
Sia - Diamonds (Acoustic)
The Time Is Now - Warren Barfield
The Island Awaits You (Chill out Mix)
Bluesolar
Honor Him
Yvonne S. Moriarty [Orchestrator]
Sky Trees - Solar Fields
Crazy - Patsy Cline (NASA cover)
Hans Zimmer - Time (Pen Perry Remix)
A Way of life 432 Hz - Hans Zimmer
Hans Zimmer - Interstellar Theme
I am HEAVILY CENSORED! Go to my other video platforms
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FeJrJ4iaKMHG/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0
YouTube (New):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6uX1lhCEuqDg5jwm2v_IA
HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/john.thor.jt
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/JohnThor
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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