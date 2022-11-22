Get Biblical Understanding #154 - Kindness and Gentleness

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

2 TIMOTHY 2:24 And the servant of the Lord must not strive; but be gentle unto all men, apt to teach, patient,





TITUS 3:2 To speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, showing all meekness unto all men.





TITUS 3:4-6 But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;





JAMES 3:17-18 But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be entreated [willing to yield], full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.





HEBREWS 5:1-2 For every high priest taken from among men is ordained for men in things pertaining to God, that he may offer both gifts and sacrifices for sins: Who can have compassion [deal gently with - NKJ] on the ignorant, and on them that are out of the way; for that he himself also is compassed with infirmity.





1 PETER 3:4 But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet [gentle] spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price.





1 PETER 3:15 But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear:





2 PETER 1:5-8 And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue [moral goodness]; and to virtue knowledge; And to knowledge temperance; [self-control] and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness; And to godliness brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness charity [love]. For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.





