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Wise vs. Foolish
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19 views • September 18, 2020
We live in a world of distractions, of busy. One to do leads to the next, til the day is gone. Meanwhile, our spirits are longing for our King. Every victory hinges on that precious eternal relationship with the Lover of our Soul. Have you taken time to be in His presence today? What does it cost to be a Bride of the Messiah? What are the qualities of the wise and foolish Brides? Where are we today?
Song of Solomon 8:6-7
Proverbs 9:13-14
Proverbs 31
Luke 14:26-28
Song of Solomon 8:6-7
Proverbs 9:13-14
Proverbs 31
Luke 14:26-28
Keywords
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