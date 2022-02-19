HCoin Allows Chinese LaoBaixing to Enjoy Wealth Freely

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The Chinese Communist Party control the media to brainwash people. They manipulate the wealth and freedom of the people, and as a dictatorship regime they publicized wealth and privatized rights. Mr. Miles Guo said that HCoin will open an alternative channel for the Chinese people to break the shackles that the CCP tied them down to and allow the Chinese people to enjoy their basic human rights, freedom and wealth.